SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

HSBC upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on SGS in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

