AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $34.70 on Monday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $644,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,275,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,355,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

