Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.89 ($51.63).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €46.17 ($54.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion and a PE ratio of -165.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.98 and its 200-day moving average is €35.02.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.