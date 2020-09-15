Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.89 ($51.63).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €46.17 ($54.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion and a PE ratio of -165.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.98 and its 200-day moving average is €35.02.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hoya Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Hoya Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Hanger Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Hanger Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Hilton Grand Vacations Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Hilton Grand Vacations Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Grupo Financiero Galicia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Grupo Financiero Galicia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Global Eagle Entertainment Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Global Eagle Entertainment Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Fortuna Silver Mines Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Fortuna Silver Mines Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report