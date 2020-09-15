Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.