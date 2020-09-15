Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMA. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered Banco Macro from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE BMA opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 709.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

