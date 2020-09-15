Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Hold Rating from Ci Capital

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ci Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.33 on Monday. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Inflarx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Analyst Recommendations for Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hoya Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Hoya Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Hanger Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Hanger Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Hilton Grand Vacations Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Hilton Grand Vacations Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Grupo Financiero Galicia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Grupo Financiero Galicia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Global Eagle Entertainment Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Global Eagle Entertainment Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Fortuna Silver Mines Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Fortuna Silver Mines Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report