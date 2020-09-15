Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Hold Rating from Ci Capital

Ci Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.33 on Monday. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Inflarx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

