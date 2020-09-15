Analysts Anticipate Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Total posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of TOT opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Total by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

