$0.86 EPS Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

ICF International stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

