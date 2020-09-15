Analysts Expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ECOL stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 580.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 198,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in US Ecology by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in US Ecology by 67.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

