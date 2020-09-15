Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Kadant reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $127.16.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

