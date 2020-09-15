Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNFT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $341.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.