OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. OneMain reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 209.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

