Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.07. Moelis & Co reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

