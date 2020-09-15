Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($5.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($5.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of APLS opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $103,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,792,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $372,882 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

