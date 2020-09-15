GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.32). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 964.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 191,052 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $450.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

