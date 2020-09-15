Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.98. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

NYSE USB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

