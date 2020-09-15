Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $618.14

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $618.14 and traded as high as $696.50. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $687.00, with a volume of 397,559 shares trading hands.

ECM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 646 ($8.44) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 679.82 ($8.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 681.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76). Also, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68), for a total value of £27,954.40 ($36,527.37).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

