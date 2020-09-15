Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.77. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

