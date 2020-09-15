Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

