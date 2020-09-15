AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Eight Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE AT opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 million and a PE ratio of -207.50.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.30 million. Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

