Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$20.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.11.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$23.78 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a PE ratio of 914.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.7372064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

