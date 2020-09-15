Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$38.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.95. Empire has a one year low of C$23.88 and a one year high of C$38.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

