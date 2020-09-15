Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$79.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$75.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$68.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$74.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$34.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.55, for a total transaction of C$30,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,549,875. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Craig Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.82, for a total value of C$1,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,062,300. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,785 in the last 90 days.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

