Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

National Bank Financial set a C$12.00 target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

