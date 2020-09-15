National Bank Financial Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$24.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$29.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.25 and a 12 month high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

