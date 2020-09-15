Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.07 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. The stock has a market cap of $806.39 million and a PE ratio of -40.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.52.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$460.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 1.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$38,959.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

