North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

NWC stock opened at C$33.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$16.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.88.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

