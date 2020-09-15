Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given a C$1,540.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1,540.00 price objective on Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,231.22 on Monday. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$372.01 and a 1 year high of C$1,502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2,115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,033.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 317 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,407.67, for a total value of C$446,232.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$430,748.37. Also, Director Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,698 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total transaction of C$2,235,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,753,670.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,695.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

