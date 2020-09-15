Wells Fargo & Company Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$30.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Evercore dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.67.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

