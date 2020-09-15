Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.15. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

