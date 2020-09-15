Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS ALLVF opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Altice N.V/EQ has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

