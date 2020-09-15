CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $16.12 on Monday. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.34.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

