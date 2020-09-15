ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABCZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $17.79 on Monday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

