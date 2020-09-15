Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANCUF. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

