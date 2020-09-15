Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$11.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 52.05. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.1994455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,500. Also, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$202,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 880,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53. Insiders sold a total of 131,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,309 over the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.