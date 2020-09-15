ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHKSY. ValuEngine cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

