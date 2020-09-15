Return Energy (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Return Energy (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Return Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Return Energy stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Return Energy has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

