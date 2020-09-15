Line (NYSE:LN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. Line has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $53.62.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Line by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Line during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Line by 25.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Line by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

