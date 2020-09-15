ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.