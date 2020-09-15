BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

