FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.74). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

ITCI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

