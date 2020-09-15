Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,081.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SSREF stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $118.20.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

