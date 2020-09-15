Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

MPWR stock opened at $247.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.30. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,445 shares in the company, valued at $76,296,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,615. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

