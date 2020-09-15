Reviewing Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Sutter Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Sutter Rock Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 134.38 $23.95 million ($0.49) -24.55

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

