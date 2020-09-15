Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

