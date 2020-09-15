Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioNano Genomics.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%.

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.55 on Friday. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.