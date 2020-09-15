Zacks: Brokerages Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 563.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%.

CLGN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter worth about $4,214,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $9.08 on Friday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.92.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

