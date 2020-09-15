Brokerages Set Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) Target Price at GBX 238.33

Shares of Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.33 ($3.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

CAML opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.49. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 233 ($3.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $263.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

