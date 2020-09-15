Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Anaplan stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,773,434.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,097 shares of company stock valued at $41,406,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

