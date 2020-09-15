Analysts Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.93. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of AJG opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

